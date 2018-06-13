Nigerian youths demand political inclusion

Young Nigerians have advocated for more inclusion in the leadership and governance of the country. The youths made the demand at the fourth edition of the Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders confab in Lagos Tuesday.

The event which was organised by the Future Project, featured panel discussions on the 2019 Elections with the topic: Are Nigerian Youths Prepared?’ with Mmanti Umoh, Hamzat Lawal, Ife Adebayo, and moderated by Chioma Chuka. ‘Governance and Transparency, an Evaluation of the Current Administration’ with Asuquo Ekpenyong, Muhammad Sanni Abdullahi, Gbenga Sesan, and moderated by Yemi Adamolekun.

Participants at the event were also involved in extensive discussions on ‘Redressing Voters Discuss: My Vote or My Life?’ with panel members such as Ayisha Osori and Aisha Yesufu, and moderated by Yemisi Adegoke, including a session on the ‘Viability of States in Nigeria: Strength or Weakness?’ – moderated by Tolu Adeleru-Balogun with Linus Okorie, Leonard Ebute, Chidi Okereke, and Oyeleke Ajiboye as discussants.

The symposium which had the Theme: ‘Shaping New Narratives, brought together leaders of thought and influential personalities in politics, business, advocacy, media, and more – to engage and discuss issues of governance, public policies, and civic engagement.

The annual event is to facilitate knowledge-exchange and mentorship between present and emerging leaders in government and the public sector to help learning and youth inclusiveness, while also providing a platform for young Nigerians to engage public officials on democratic institutions and national development.

Speaking at the event, the chief operating officer of The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, explained that the growing need for effective change in Nigeria highlighted the need for a theme that reflects the importance of elections and voters’ engagement in the country, while using the event to create a new sense of direction and renewed commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.