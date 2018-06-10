Greatest need of humanity

Over the years, and through many seasons of life it has been established scientifically and spiritually that the most important, most treasured, innate quest in man besides food and others is his PEACE. You have not begun to live until your PEACE is intact. Let’s go spiritual and find out what God has to say about the importance of this hidden treasure.

Over 365 times in the bible we are admonished to fear not.Why would that be part of the demand that God would make of us? If this is not important or life dependent, God would not have had to emphasize this. The only threat to your PEACE is FEAR, and God knows PEACE is your power in this life.To know how important this is to God and how needful to us, it was part of the gift He handed over when Jesus was about to take his leave. He said my PEACE I give unto you…(John 14;27). Jesus was known to be the prince of peace, in fact at his birth it was announced to be the harbinger of peace to the whole world (Lk 2:14).Here the epitome of peace deemed it fit to talk about it, and to leave behind for us as a gift.

Why would he do that?

Since the fall of man, chaos, wanton destruction, wasting, and every evil work was born. So for every precious child of God to live a successful and beautiful life, while still on earth, PEACE is a prerequisite. Many times people act like peace is insignificant but the absence of it, is the source of sorrow, despair and despondency. Many times we ignore it, when we enjoy it to a certain degree and so we take it for granted. For instance many of us in Nigeria take it for granted that we are not at war (except for the insurgency in the North). Imagine what life would have been if you were one of the displaced people in the North East.

Have you also noticed that the presence of money and other material things does not guarantee peace. There are many rich people in our world today that are willing and ready to relinquish their wealth if only they could have peace of mind just for one day, let alone for a whole lifetime. They have discovered that with all the money they claim to have they are still not rich enough to be able to afford peace. Looking at the entire world you will discover that there seem to be need for peace.

So if this peace is so important and the source of a life of pleasure and beauty, surely it must be available for sale. Yes you are right that it must be available for sale and it is, but the only problem is that the currency for the purchase of peace is not money or material wealth. If peace was physical and can be touched there would be none available in the market for the poor to buy, only the rich would have it. So God in his infinite wisdom made it in such a way that it will be available to all and accessible to all through the death and the resurrection of His son Jesus. Thank God Jesus saw how relevant it was and He decided to leave it behind for us to walk in it. John 14:27

What makes it possible for Him (Jesus) to be fast asleep in the midst of a storm, not to flinch at the sight of death is this PEACE and it is yours for the taken if you want. It is his and he gave it to you at a cost of his death so you can have it freely. Now that we now know who owns it, who has it, it has become easy for us to know where to find it. Jesus was the prince of peace, He was the order that brought disorderliness to an end, and it is with him you have access to this PEACE.Bible says great peace have they that love him (Psalm 119:155).If you think the need for this in your life is important,then your search for peace ends here.Your search for peace in materialism is needless. That is what the whole world is doing but you cannot find it there, likewise your search for peace in fame.They are all futile and wasteful.The abundance of this peace that the whole world is looking for is resident in JesusChrist only, and it is free.The only loving demand from God is your acceptance of the person of Jesus as your Lord and savior and accept what He did for YOU on the cross of Calvary and the PEACE is yours.

If you are a child of God, and have made Jesus the lord of your life, you need not look for the peace of God elsewhere, it is with you. When this truth has not come home to stay in your life you think you do not have it. Jesus said my peace I give unto you…, all you need to do is to receive it by believing that what Jesus said is true. Your understanding of the mighty power of God that brings deliverance calms you up in every situation.

Until we become the doer of the truth of the spoken word of God in our lives we can never benefit from the blessing in the word of God.

Remain blessed.

@spiritonomics.org