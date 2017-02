The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the nation’s power generation rose from 3,528 megawatts (MW) to 4,043 megawatts between Feb.1 and Feb.15. TCN, in its website, said that the 515MW increase in generation as at Feb.15 was due to slight increase in gas supply to some power generating companies (GENCOs). “The total output of…



