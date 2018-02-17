PPP, best option for infrastructural boost in Niger Delta – NDDC boss

The hope for massive development of infrastructure in the Niger Delta is Public Private Partnership (PPP) option, according to the authorities at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The managing director, Nsima Ekere, who made the suggestion, said the commission had already embraced the PPP option to galvanise the infrastructure delivery drive in the Niger-Delta region.

The NDDC CEO stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ekere, who was represented by the NDDC executive director, projects, Samuel Adjogbe, remarked that the NDDC was urgently seeking ways to stimulate industrial growth in the Niger-Delta region, noting that it was adopting the PPP option in the execution of a Niger Delta Regional Power Pool Project.

He remarked that the power project was one of the critical areas where private sector participation was required to encourage investors to set up industries in the Niger Delta, lamenting that the high cost of power in the region was increasing the operational cost of industries and thus serving as a disincentive.

Ekere said the NDDC was partnering with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) to help provide employment for the youths.

He added that the commission was working towards establishing of Nigeria’s first and grandest enterprise innovation and growth hub in the Niger Delta. “We are also working on setting up the Niger Delta Development Bank to ensure sustainable development beyond oil,” he said.

He said internet penetration in the Niger Delta was another area of focus for the Commission, in its efforts to link the entire region with fibre optics. He stated that the leadership of the Commission recently visited São Tomé and Principe to discuss with the country’s Prime Minister on the possibility of benefiting from their own excess internet capacity.

In his address, the acting director-general of ICRC, Chidi Izuwah Snr, said the delegation was in the region on a monitoring visit to Federal PPP/Concession projects in Port Harcourt and Onne areas.

He said infrastructural development was important, considering the magnitude of government expenditures in recent years and the level of infrastructure deficit in Nigeria. “Infrastructure and its related services are critical to the operation and efficiency of a modern economy,” he said.

Given the huge amounts needed and the drive necessary for development, Izuwah said that the Nigerian government lacked the resources to drive development on its own and had thus among other options embarked upon the use of Public Private Partnerships, PPPs.

Consequently, he affirmed that the huge and extensive responsibility of the NDDC in fast-tracking the development and growth of the Niger Delta region should be implemented using the PPP option.