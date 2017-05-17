Presidency announces release of another Chibok schoolgirl

Nigeria’s Presidency on Wednesday confirmed the release of another Chibok girl.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made the announcement during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which he presided over.

Presidential Media Aide, Femi Adesina told journalist at the State House that released girl has been brought to Abuja to join her colleagues.

“Yes, at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting, the Vice-President broke the cheery news to members of the cabinet and after that I have also spoken to defence people who confirmed it.

“The details are yet to fully unravel . But in terms of if it is true- yes, it is true. I learnt she is already being brought to Abuja, but I have not seen her”.

Elizabeth Archibong