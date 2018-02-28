‘Presidency Cabal ruin APC, governance in Nigeria’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the cabal in the Presidency has frustrated every hope of getting good governance in the country.

It further alleged that the confusion, impunity and lawlessness in the All Progressive Congress (APC) has further exposed how the cabal hijacked the party and had continued to use it for selfish interests.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday further alleged that the cabal in the Presidency has overthrown the party’s constitution, suppressed dissenting voices and now imposing a dictatorial regime within its ranks, reminiscent of a military coup.

The PDP said the development in the APC has further exposed the desperation by the Buhari Presidency to seize the political space, even within their party.

“Nigerians watched with rude shock as President Muhammadu Buhari, the African Union anti-corruption champion, directly superintended over the worst kind of corruption in a political party by overthrowing its constitution and democratic processes, all in the bid to shut out other contenders in the Presidential race, a development which further confirms that the President has lost popularity even in his own party.

“We invite all to note that whereas, the APC constitution provides for a four year tenure for officials of its organs and enshrined a re-election or reappointment at the expiration of the said tenure, the Buhari Presidency muzzled the APC NEC and imposed an illegal one year tenure extension for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, a fiat that is not provided for in the party’s constitution,” the statement read.

According to the PDP, “The APC is so dysfunctional that under the grip of the Presidency cabal, the party in contravention of its own constitution does not have a Board of Trustees (BOT), which explains the reason it lacks conscience and failed completely in delivering good governance to the nation”.

The opposition party further observed that the situation was made worse for the governing party by the fact that “while its constitution provides for quarterly NEC meetings, the party has only held five since its formation in 2014.

“From the outcome of the Tuesday’s APC NEC meeting, it is clear that the party has finally collapsed, lost all democratic credentials and can no longer provide level playing ground for its members or even other Nigerians to freely aspire for any position of their choice, particularly, the Presidency, Governorship and National Assembly positions in the 2019 general elections.

“It is now certain that the APC is no longer a credible platform but an appropriated one, where only those anointed by the Presidency cabal can have the opportunity to aspire for any position within its ranks. The APC has been seized and is irredeemably damaged ahead of the 2019 general elections.”

The party noted that “the confusion and lawlessness that were the hallmarks of the outcome of the APC caucus and NEC meeting signpost the failures inherent in the incompetent, blundering and corrupt Buhari-led administration which has brought so much hardship and violence to our dear nation.

“This gives a strong insight into why the APC government was not able to adequately aggregate the issues, assemble the right economic team and muster the desired expertise, with appropriate programs and policies to run the much desired productive government in almost three years”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja