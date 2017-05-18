Presidency confirms freed Chibok girl not part of school girls

Released Chibok girls with President Buhari and VP Yemi Osinbajo

The Presidency has clarified that the newly rescued Chibok girl is not one of the 219 abducted girls.

In a tweet late Wednesday night, Presidential Spokesman in the office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande identified the girl as Mariam Mohammed- Isa, a 15 year old JSS1 student from Chibok.

“Mariam Mohammed-Isa, 15, female, a JSS 1 student from Chibok community escaped yesterday from 3 yrs Boko Haram bondage as earlier announced” he said.

Akande’s tweet was followed by another stating that she is not part of the 219 girls that were abducted from their dormitory on the 14th of April 2014.

The revelation it was gathered came after a briefing by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mongunu late last night. He was said to have briefed officials of government especially the media officers on the situation. However, details are yet to unfold on how she was released.

Sesugh Akume of the BBOG also confirmed that Mariam Mohammed-Isa’s name is not on their list.

“We’ve carefully perused our list of missing #ChibokGirls but don’t seem to find the name of this latest returnee. “We have also seen a tweet from the presidency confirming that she isn’t one of them as she is/was a JSS 1 student. “Whether one of our Chibok girls or not, our joy and excitement is the same for everyone in captivity who regains their freedom. We look forward to all returning soon” he said.

Yesterday, Presidential Media Aide, Femi Adesina told journalist at the State House that the released girl has been brought to Abuja to join her colleagues. “Yes, at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting, the Vice-President broke the cheering news to members of the cabinet and after that I have also spoken to defence people who confirmed it. “The details are yet to fully unravel . But in terms of is it true – yes, it is true. I learnt she is already being brought to Abuja, but I have not seen her”. The release of one more girl is coming barely 12 days after the release of the 82 abducted girls by the Boko Haram terrorist group.