Presidency confirms freed Chibok girl not part of school girls

Sesugh Akume of the BBOG also confirmed that Mariam Mohammed-Isa’s name is not on their list.
“Yes, at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting, the Vice-President broke the cheering news to members of the cabinet and after that I have also spoken to defence people who confirmed it.
“The details are yet to fully unravel . But in terms of is it true – yes, it is true. I learnt she is already being brought to Abuja, but I have not seen her”.
The release of one more girl is coming barely 12 days after the release of the 82 abducted girls by the Boko Haram terrorist group.
Last year October 21 girls were released by the terror group after negotiations by the government and the International Red Cross while two others made an escape.
