Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, has unveiled 17 achievements of the administration in 2017. Adesina said Nigeria exited its worst recession in decades and the country rose 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The Nigeria Customs Service…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.