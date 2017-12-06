President Akufo-Addo lauds Zenith Bank as it commissions head office in Ghana

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana has commended the contributions of Zenith Bank to the deepening of financial intermediation and the development of Ghanaian financial services sector.

Describing the bank as a ‘truly pan-African bank’ with presence in several countries on the continent, President Akufo-Addo observed that the continent needs institutions like Zenith Bank to bring about a united West Africa and Africa, that will engender future prosperity of its people and the entire continent.

The president made this remark when he commissioned the new head office complex of Zenith Bank Ghana, at Ridge, Accra, Ghana.

He further remarked that, the initiative and sense of risk-taking and entrepreneurship that Zenith Bank represents is what will drive Ghana and indeed the continent to prosperity, economic interdependence and sustainability.

He added that for the economic renaissance we seek, “we need many more Jim Ovia” on the continent to leapfrog enterprise and entrepreneurship.

President Akufo-Addo also commended the bank for paying attention to another important aspect of Ghana’s development – education of young people – through its $2 million dollars educational support. He described the initiative as tremendous and applauded Jim Ovia for his characteristic kind gesture.

In his speech, the founder and group chairman of Zenith Bank Jim Ovia observed that the decision by the leadership of the bank to invest in Ghana is well thought-through considering Ghana is an emerging economic superpower in the sub-region and a very viable and virile entity.

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited was incorporated in April 2005 under the Banking Act 2004 (Act 673) as a private limited company and commenced universal banking operation in September 2005.

Since inception, the Zenith brand has been synonymous with its cutting edge ICT platform, passionately innovative staff and devotion to the development of top of the range products and services to meet customer needs. Zenith Bank is an epitome of a stable and strong institution with a brand and customer service that are the envy of its peers.

The bank’s main service delivery channels include thirty four (34) business locations (branches and agencies) as well as numerous e-products and e-services across Ghana.