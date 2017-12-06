President Buhari commences 2-Day visit to Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced a 2-Day state visit to northern Nigeria’s most influential state of Kano – first of its kind since his assumption of power over two years ago.

Top on the agenda of the visit to the state, where the president secured the highest votes of over 2 million in the last general election, was the commissioning of some of the mega projects executed by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The president, who flew into the state around 10.15am was received on arrival by Governor Ganduje, Muhammadu Sanusi, II, the Emir of Kano, and Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

After a brief ceremony at the airport, he proceeded to the Palace of the Emir for a formal visit to him, as demanded by traditional, along with his entourage, accomplished by the governor.

Speaking at the Palace, President Buhari acknowledged what was described as the tremendous contribution of the people of the state, to his rising in Nigerian political arena, which cumulated in his election as President.

He also expressed joy that his administration has not disappointed the people of the state, as his regime has been able to put an end to the series of attacks launched by the insurgency group-Boko-Haram that drastically disrupted business activities in the state.

‘Before the coming of our administration, the series of armed attacks mounted by Boko-Haram against the state, which is a center of business in northern Nigeria, has negatively affected it.

“We are however, happy that today we have been able to overcome this challenge and peace has since returned to Kano, and the state is now more conducive for doing business” he pointed out.

President Buhari promised that his administration would continue to execute meaningful policies and programme geared at benefiting the generality of the citizens.

The president, later proceeded to the premises of the new 250 bed Giginyu Specialists Hospital named completed by the Ganduje administration at the cost of over #4.2 billion, and named after him.

In the same vein, the president, proceeded to commission another 250–Bed capacity Paediatric Hospital situated at Zoo Road area of the metropolis built by the administration at the cost of over #3.5 billion

Commissioning the Hospital which equipped with World Class, state of the art facilities, he commended Governor Ganduje for the initiating the completion of the two projects started by the previous regime of former governor Ibrahim Shekarau.

Pointing out that the execution of the projects were in line with the change mantra of his administration.

In address at the occasion, Governor Ganduje disclosed that the completion of the two projects started over 10 years, was part of his commitment to the delivery quality health care to the people of the state.

The governor also stated that his administration has also invested several billion of naira in employing new medical personnel to man the hospitals, as well as training of many indigenes of the state.

Mean-while, as part of the programme set for the first day of the visit, President Buhari also commissioned the Madobi/Panshekara Junction UnderPass Bridge built at several billions of the naira, as well as commissioned the new 2.1 km Road at CBN Quarters Road in Hotoro area of the metropolis, built by the administration.

The President is expected to be hosted to a dinner later this evening, after a scheduled private engagement later to today.