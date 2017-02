President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly (NASS), informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors. A statement by President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the president had since communicated his plan for…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.