Presidential Villa roundup for Feb. 12 to Feb. 17, 2018

On Monday, Feb. 12, President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting of the National Security Council, which was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

A post on the President’s twitter handle said he challenged the nation’s security agencies, particularly the Police and Department of State Services (DSS), to take intelligence-gathering and sharing more seriously.

Thereafter, the Vice President held other closed door meetings with some groups and individuals on official visit to the State House.

On Tuesday, Feb.13, President Muhammadu Buhari received the Letters of Credence from Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Nigeria, Most Rev. Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, Ambassador of Niger, Mr Alat Mogaskia and the High Commissioner of Ghana, Alhaji Rashid at the State House.

The President was reported to have told the Apostolic Nuncio that the era of Boko Haram terrorism was gradually drawing to an end, with the narrowing of the recruitment base of the insurgents, and renewed onslaught by the Nigerian Army.

Also on Tuesday, President Buhari played host to former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The President also received chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande at a separate function.

On the other hand, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited Kogi State where he attended the First Kogi Economic and Investment Summit and the launch of the MSMEs Clinics in the state.

At the Summit, the VP explained what sets the Buhari administration apart.

He said the prudent management of Nigeria’s national resources and the firm stand against corruption, amongst others, differentiated President Buhari’s leadership from others.

Osinbajo put FG’s non-FAAC remittances to states at N1.91 trillion.

On his return to Abuja later on Tuesday, he attended a praise and worship programme called Digging Deep.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, President Buhari presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting where cost for the completion of work on the shoreline protection truck and trailer park at the Tincan Island Terminal, Lagos, was reviewed upward with N892 million.

FEC also approved the completion of works on dams in Ekiti and Katsina states.

After the FEC meeting, VP Osinbajo attended a Cabinet Committee meeting on IDP policy and also met with a delegation from the International Republican Institute in his office.

Later that evening, he met with political appointees in his office, behind closed doors.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, President Buhari was at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna to induct NAF TSAIGUMI Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) into service.

TSAIGUMI is Nigeria’s first indigenously developed and operational UAV.

While in Kaduna, the President inspected 10 Super Mushshak aircraft, recently procured by NAF from Pakistan and also inspected the ongoing Made-in-Nigeria Nigerian Air Force surveillance aircraft project called NAFSA EAGLE.

After the event at NAF Base in Kaduna, the President proceeded to Daura, his hometown for a private visit.

Later on Thursday, a statement issued by the Presidency announced that President Buhari congratulated the new South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The President said he looked forward to working with the new President of South Africa to enhance cooperation of the Government of Africa’s two leading economies.

Also on Thursday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, attended the inaugural lecture of the Kukah Centre, in Abuja.

In his remarks, the Vice President said Africa must invest more in nation-building.

According to him, “The African story is, democracy yes, elections yes, but the question of state building and the capacity of the state to deliver on its most important role which is security and ensuring justice and the rule of law, is often threatened because we simply have not invested enough in the institutions that make this possible.”

He said: “The solution is the modern state; to wit a merit-driven bureaucracy, a strong law and order architecture, the rule of law, and an adjudicatory system that is well resourced and immune to manipulation.

Shortly after the Kukah Centre event, the VP joined State Governors for the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held at the State House Council Chambers.

In a statement issued after the meeting, NEC announced President Buhari’s approval of a committee to rebuild communities affected by Farmers-Herdsmen clashes.

According to the statement, “In line with the administration’s commitment towards finding permanent solutions to the herdsmen-farmers clashes in some parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the formation of a new Committee to look into the rebuilding of communities affected by the violence in the affected states.”

On Friday, Feb. 16, President Buhari condemned in strong terms the massacre of innocent persons in Birane village, Zurmi Local Govt. Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president commiserated with victims’ families, describing the killings as heinous and inhuman, especially when the incident left many injured and several others losing their lives.

The President, who was on a private visit to Daura, directed security agencies to immediately mobilise and deploy their personnel in the vulnerable areas of the state and ensure that the

From Daura, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) State House Correspondent, Ismaila Chafe, filed a report that Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), paid a condolence visit to President Buhari over the loss of two members of his extended family.

Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, said their mission to Daura, Katsina State, was merely to condole with the President, dismissing media reports that their mission to Daura was aimed at convincing the President to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

The report also quoted Okorocha as saying that the governors used the opportunity to commend the President for appointing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as APC Chief Mediator.

Also on Friday, the country’s number two man went to Lagos on a short private visit.

On his return later on Friday, he chaired the Asset Recovery Committee meeting and also met with Family Homes Fund Committee to get an update on what the committee has done so far.