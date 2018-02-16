Prince berths Foundation to celebrate birthday

Come tomorrow, February 17, drums will be rolled out with pomp and pageantry to celebrate the Founder and Chairman, Kazeem Royal Properties Limited, Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo as he commemorates his 40th Birthday, at the Great Banquet Hall of Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is even as the Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo Foundation would be officially inaugurated amid the presence of eminent monarchs, envoys, career diplomats, academics, politicians, former and serving leaders at the Federal Level and across the States of the Federation, among others.

Ambassador (Dr.) Prince Kazeem was born on February 14, 1978.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the Foundation and Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the event Victor Gotevbe, expressed happiness over the berth of the Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo Foundation, saying “the Foundation has come to alleviate poverty and foster the social and economic condition of the disadvantaged in our society.”

The statement read: “As we celebrate this monumental milestone of making the Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo Foundation a reality, it is important to take a moment to appreciate the Almighty God who has made it possible for us in creating a positive change for a brighter and better tomorrow for the less privileged which is our Mission: To alleviate poverty and foster the social and economic condition of the disadvantaged in our society.

“Our Celebration is not so much a festivity but a solemn occasion to pause and recollect that our country, Nigeria since its independence undoubtedly shows that it is blessed with enormous natural and human resources but remains a paradox; with so many people living in poverty.

“Hence, it is a reminder to look ahead the mountains we must climb in bringing succour to the needy.

The Foundation is open to collaborations with other non-profits and charitable organizations as well as beneficial partnerships to ensure that the underserved communities in Nigeria are served.

“As we have entered a new year of philanthropy, we will keep on assessing the evolving needs of our people. To this end, our Board of Directors will continue to welcome input and fresh ideas. We pledge to utilize our resources to fulfil a vision that creates an enabling Society that would foster equal rights to opportunities.

“We do not intend to SAVE THE WORLD but to constantly strive to achieve landmarks and extend our reach throughout Nigeria and beyond.”

Dave Ibemere