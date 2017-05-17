Protest as Plateau PDP lawmaker defects to APC

There was a mild drama on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday following the defection of Edward Pwajok (PDP-Plateau) to All Progressive Congress (APC).

The defection of Pwajok was witnessed by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and over 80 APC stalwarts from the state.

Pwajok who relied on Section 68 (1d) of the 1999 constitution on the divisions in a party, explained that the division within the PDP at the national and state levels prompted his decision.

“It is an undeniable fact that the PDP is riven with two factions at the national level between Sheriff and Makarfi factions. Faction is another word for division and thus giving me legal cover.

“Those who may wish to legally challenge me would have the herculean task of proving that PDP is not divided. I have been vindicated by the reports in the media today that Senator Makarfi the chairman of the PDP caretaker committee is encouraging members to detect to other parties.

“May I also add that I was not one of those who caused the divisions at the national or state levels, intact I have never participated in any meeting of any of the factions. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who hold the highest position in the county not only left the party but recently decalred the party dead, former President Jonathan’s abortive attempt to reconcile the factions in the party is still fresh in our minds,” he observed.

In a swift reaction to Pwajok’s letter which was read by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, leader of the opposition party, Leo Ogor (PDP-Delta) dismissed the reason g

The numerical strength of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives was further depleted on Wednesday as a member of the party from Plateau, Rep. Edward Pwajok defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, there are many divisions in the PDP from national level between Sheriff and Makarfi factions and also in Plateau between Badung and Sango factions which led to sealing of the party secretariat in Jos last week.

In a swift reaction, the Minority Leader, Leo Ogor (Delta-PDP), raised a point of order to fault Pwajok’s claim that the PDP was factionalised.

He said going by the Appeal Court judgment, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff is the National Chairman of the PDP.

Ogor, therefore, urged Pwajok to vacate his seat.

“We are presently in court and you are aware that Sheriff is the chairman of the party. I find it totally unacceptable and we demand that Pwajok vacates his seat,” Ogor stated.

While welcoming Pwajok into the APC, the Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) urged more PDP legislators to capitalise on the crisis within the party to cross over to the ruling party.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, who was at chamber to witness the defection, told newsmen that Pwajok’s defection will open the floodgate for other PDP legislators from the state to join the ruling party.

Lalong said some other PDP federal legislators in the state were ready to join the APC.

Also speaking to newsmen after his defection, Pwajok said he was ready for the PDP if the party approached the court over the matter.

In his defection letter read by Speaker Yakubu Dogara during plenary, he noted that the legality of Pwajok’s defection will be left for the Court to decide.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja