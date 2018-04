In the first quarter (Q1) of 2018, NASD reported growth in trading activities on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market for unlisted securities. The OTC market recorded 112percent increase in value of stocks traded from N1.61 billion in Q1 of 2017 to N3.59 billion in Q1 2018. NASD OTC Securities Exchange continues to play a leading role…



