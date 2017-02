Nigeria’s immense potential in human and material resources can be greatly optimised through deployment of standardisation procedures to ensure effective quality assurance of all locally manufactured products. Osita Aboloma, director-general, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), made this submission during an interactive session with Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents in Kano recently Aboloma described quality assurance…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.