Rail tracks to knock off Costain, Jibowu bridges

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says the Federal Government has concluded plans to demolish Jibowu and Costain bridges in Lagos.

Ambode disclosed this while addressing participants of the Town Hall Meeting on Security Trust Fund in Alausa, Lagos, on Wednesday. He said the bridges would be demolished by the government to give way for the new rail project.

The governor said the project would be executed for the good of the residents and it would increase the economy of the state.

“The Jibowu and Costain bridges will give way for the laying of tracks of a Lagos-Ibadan rail project,” he said.

Ambode also said that the demolition would give room for a track that would stretch from the old Fela Shrine to WAEC end.

According to him, the track will be constructed in such a way that no vehicle crosses it.

He said that the traffic would be managed during the project and appealed to people in the state to bear with the situation.