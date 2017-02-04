Rangers: Chukwu a square peg in square hole, says Okala

Ex-Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, on Saturday commended Enugu State Government for appointing former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, as General Manager of Rangers International FC of Enugu.

“The appointment of Chukwu is putting a square peg in a square hole,’’ Okala, who is also an ex-Rangers player, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had on Monday announced Chukwu’s appointment as Rangers’ General Manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after a meeting involving players, coaches, technical crew and administrative staff.

Okala said, “I am personally happy about the appointment, as Chukwu, being an ex-Ranger, will administer the club at this critical time.

“We, ex-Rangers, are also happy that the Enugu State Government is interested to see the club excel even against all odds.

“I salute Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for this bold step and others which the state government would do for the club,’’ he said.

Okala, who was a teammate of Chukwu in the national team and Rangers, noted that the former Super Eagles coach had the pedigree and dexterity to turn around the fortunes of the club.

“It is one of the most outstanding appointments and turn around the state government has made in recent time for the current League Champions, Rangers.

“Chukwu has the experience and managerial ability.

“He has seen it all in football in the country as a player, captain, coach and football administrator,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Chukwu has been tasked by the government to reposition the club that is currently not putting up impressive performance in the on-going 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Rangers are currently occupying the 12th position in the NPFL League table, with 6 points after five matches played so far.

The club is billed to represent the country in the 2016/2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) season as well as participate in the Federation Cup. (NAN)