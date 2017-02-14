Rangers’ players appeal for financial, moral support ahead of CAF League

Players of Rangers International FC of Enugu have appealed to Nigerians to assist the club financially and morally to resolve the challenges of its CAF Champions League engagements.

The current Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions are currently representing Nigeria at the 2016/2017 African Football Confederation (CAF) Champions League.

Matthew Etim, Vice-Captain of the team, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Etim said that the team was seriously in need of funds to deliver positive results to Nigerians.

“We have promised Nigerians that we will deliver positive results in the CAF Champions League and that we have set our mind to it. However, we lack funds to achieve the goal.

“Players need to be motivated with incentives and bonuses, even as the team needs money for some technical demands. I appeal to Nigerians, especially football lovers and philanthropists to come to our aid,’’ he said.

The vice-captain assured Nigerians of an impressive result in the return leg of their match against JS Saoura of Algeria on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Rangers last campaign in CAF Champions League was in 2013 when they were abruptly knocked out in the second round of the competition.