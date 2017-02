The Central Bank of Nigeria says that the Rate of counterfeiting of the Naira is less than 1%. The bank made the assertion following comments of one of its former CBN senior officials who said that 20% of Naira in currency is counterfeit. “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.