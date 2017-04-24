Reasons why log houses are suitable for office buildings

It is the dream of every entrepreneur to create a humming office environment that exudes creativity and productivity. For most business owners, realizing this dream will cost them millions of dollars in construction and renovation work. An unnecessary waste of company resources when a gorgeous, inexpensive custom-made log house is just a click away.

It is important to choose the best office building from the outset. And log office buildings are on the top of my list of best office designs. Not only are they healthier and eco-friendly, log house interiors are easy to partition into office spaces, lounge areas, stores, toilets and so on. Log cabins can be used in any extreme weather and can last for thousands of years. Offices located in very cold climes will benefit more from a log-built office especially during winter.

Workplace strategists have revealed that conducive and comfortable work environments increase employee productivity. Log office buildings create a very cozy and relaxing ambiance that can enhance creativity and productivity. Following a series of research, we compiled a list of ten different reasons why a log house is the best choice for an office building and why they boost productivity and creativity in the workplace.

1. High-Quality And Great Affordability

Log offices are largely more affordable than their counterparts. In fact, they are surprisingly inexpensive considering their high quality and durability. When you consider that buying a cabin is cheaper than renting an office space, chances are that you’ll save enough to finance other aspects of the business. And if you’re wondering about business tax allowance. That’s all right. But there’s really nothing to worry about. The purchase cost of a log cabin office is a suitable business tax allowance.

On the other hand, a home-based log-built office provides many tax benefits. You can take advantage of certain business deductions and save cost.

2. Easy Space Utilization

Very few office designs offer inexpensive opportunities to maximize space like log office building. Log offices are designed to be so spacious, they are easy to partition off into various office spaces, without incurring extra costs. And if you satisfy the Permitted Development rules, no permission will be needed for this space acquisition project. Employers will find that redesigning their log office building requires fewer hassles than a stick and brick building would.

3. Enjoy The Eco-Friendliness Of A Log House

Due to its inherent sustainability and renewability, log office buildings make wonderful green office spaces. Not only do they require less thermal energy to build, they also have less impact on air and water quality.

Working from a log office built with green materials has a calming effect on employees. This essentially boosts creativity and productivity in the work environment.

4. Work In the Trendiest Nature-Inspired Office

It is no secret that the word’s best office designs bring the outdoors in. We often see the beautifully designed flower pots installed on

walls, besides office desks, and in other strategic locations. Wood panel installations and fountains are outdoor decorations that show that nature has a positive effect on the psyche of employees.

Adopting a log office design trend is a fantastic and creative way to bring the home into the office. The best part of this design strategy is that it gives the work environment a natural, relaxing feel. Creativity is often the end product of this. And the problem of work-related stress and anxiety will be reduced.

Nature inclusion is undoubtedly one of the most impressive trending office designs. Perhaps, you should buy that Log house office or garden offic

5. Improved Corporate Health And Wellness

In many ways, log office building creates healthier work environments. The presence of nature reduces work stress and the building materials provide improved air quality. The wooden structure stores carbons and regulates humidity. Because natural air circulation is the best it can be, there is often little or no need for air purifiers, HEPA filters, and dehumidifiers.

Offices located in areas that have a lot of allergens and other air pollutants may benefit more from the air purifying qualities of wood. Employers who use log houses and office buildings are likely to notice a reduction in healthcare expenses and work absences due to sick leaves. The upside to this is an increase in the rate of the company’s growth.

6. A Log House Is Naturally Energy Efficient

Because wood that magical insulating and cooling properties older rock houses often have, log houses will help you save energy bills incurred from heaters and air coolers. A log office building will typically benefit from the green heating alternatives such as minimally processed sheep wool.

When it is oh so cold outside, you’ll be thankful you chose a log-built office. Due to the thermal qualities of wood, you won’t need to use as much thermal energy as a stick and brick office owner. Your energy bills will be remarkably low.

Your employees and clients will be glad to enjoy the joy and comfort of the office environment. This also guarantees that workers are unlikely to be absent from work due to weather-related illnesses.

7. Unique Personality

Everyone wants a great office structure that tells a lot about company culture and character. One reason log-built offices are special is their ability to maintain a unique personality. Every log-built structure has character. Whether they are straight-and-narrow full scribe log houses or flared butt and funky wood post-and-beam structures, log-built offices certainly make a business stand out from the rest.

8. A Flexible Layout

Every business owner wants their office environment to be impressive to both the clients and investors. And so they redesign their workspaces as office design trends change. Whether you want to go from dismantling dividing cubicles to replacing horizontal traditional office tables with oval tables, you want the most beautiful space possible.

A log-built office is perfect for its flexible layout. You definitely need to acquire the office space that can be redesigned to suit the needs of your business, your team members, and your tastes.

9. Best Environment for Storage

Don’t be the kind of business owner that only considers the storage and neatness factor after every other design decision has been made.

Log houses are definitely on the best options for storage. This is because wood acts as a humidifier and a de-humidifier. It ensures that the store has the best temperature required to preserve your supplies. The air purifying quality of wood guarantees that your store will be easier to clean and maintain.

Considering that log-built offices are handcrafted, artisans pay attention to every detail when constructing every part of the store. This makes it easier for you to tidy up all your supplies in your store. Your business is sure to look professional and neat. This is one advantageous design element of a handcrafted log house and one that can shore up the company’s image as well as boost employee productivity.

10. Log Offices Create the Best Office Lounge Areas and Restaurants

Corporate health and wellness experts have revealed that including lounge areas in the office environment can reduce stress-related illnesses in the workplace.

Smart employers know that offices with designated lounge areas are far more likely to be more productive than workplaces that enforce rules of inflexible workstations. Log-built lounge spaces create cozier and more relaxed spaces for breaks. The inclusion of nature calms and relaxes the workers while their minds and bodies are being rejuvenated. When the lounge area is stimulating, workers are certain to be more creative and productive.