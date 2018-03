America, under Richard Nixon, was prepared to recognise Biafra if Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu could hold Port Harcourt, the oil capital of Nigeria. This exposed the city to some of the fiercest battles in the Biafra-Nigeria War that left few buildings intact. Houses belonging to Rivers’ indigenes not destroyed in the fight were selectively torched…



