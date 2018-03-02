Registration open for Africa’s Travel Indaba 2018

Registration has opened for Africa’s Travel Indaba, which will transform Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre into a lively hub of activity from 8 to 10 May 2018 under the banner Africa’s Stories, Your Success.

“We are excited to be moving into 2018 with renewed energy and focus following the rebranding of the show as Africa’s Travel Indaba. This new positioning affirms that the show belongs to the entire African travel industry, and that at its heart is stimulating tourism and inclusive economic development on our continent,” said South African Tourism’s Chief Executive Officer, Sisa Ntshona. According to Ntshona, participants have many enhancements to look forward to at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2018.

Africa’s Travel Indaba attracts about 7 000 delegates from all over the world, and last year the trade show bustled with more than 1 000 exhibiting businesses from 18 African countries, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to almost 1 500 local and international buyers.

Evelyn Mahlaba, General Regional Manager looking after the Africa region at South African Tourism, added that Africa’s Travel Indaba is an important business to business marketing platform that facilitates business growth for travel trade partners across the continent. Last year’s group of buyers achieved admirable business successes that we hope to build on in 2018 for the benefit of not only South Africa’s tourism industry but also for the continent as a whole.

Buyers from the following countries attended and participated at INDABA last year, Angola, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Significantly, said Ntshona, the 2017 event saw more than 20 000 confirmed business matchmaking meetings taking place between businesses and travel buyers – up by 47% over the previous year’s figure.

“This indicates that businesses are extracting value out of their participation in Africa’s Travel Indaba, with an online matchmaking system that closely pairs buyers’ needs with exhibitors’ offerings. This saves time and makes for a more efficient and productive trade show, where networks are expanded and business deals are sealed,” said Ntshona.

“Taking pride of place will be our Hidden Gems pavilion, which will again showcase excellence among tourism businesses from all nine provinces in South Africa. These businesses may be small in size, but are big on authentic, unforgettable travel experiences. We will also be building on the success of last year’s Lap of Luxury pavilion to roll out the red carpet for a selection of South Africa’s exclusive five-star accommodation offerings, hosted by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA),” Ntshona added.

He said the country’s and the continent’s many tourism jewels would be on proud display at Africa’s Travel Indaba. “We invite everyone who is passionate about African travel and tourism development to come and see, meet, network, do business and be inspired at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2018. We look forward to being partners in propelling our continent’s tourism industry forward, together.”

www.indaba-southafrica.co.za.