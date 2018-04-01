Reliance HMO launches operations with affordable health insurance plans

In a bid to ensure quality and affordable healthcare coverage for Nigerians, a fast growing Health Management Company in Nigeria Reliance HMO has announced its operation and introduction of new allowance of health subscription plans for individuals, families and companies.

Reliance HMO is a Nigerian-based health insurance company that has fused technology into its operations to make health insurance more affordable, easier to access and all-round pleasant experience for enrolees.

Speaking on the launch of the new health insurance operations Funlola Jide-Aribaloye; CEO Reliance HMO, stated that introduction of the new health plans was informed by the absence of products tailored to meet the needs of Nigerians who do not fit into the target market of large companies and multinationals while addressing the press on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Lagos.

“We understand that there is a valid need from the public for health insurance plans that really work, payment structures that do not burn a hole in people’s pockets, and customer service that addresses their most pressing concerns,”

“And that is why at Reliance HMO, we have built tailor-made insurance plans that ensure that individuals, families and organisations can stay healthy,” said Jide-Aribaloye.

She further explained that the health plans address the need of across range of customers in all levels.

“For as little as N3, 500 monthly, individuals can sign up to a health insurance plan that gives them an awesome cover with really incredible benefits. Furthermore, we are the first and only health insurer in Nigeria that gives enrolees the benefit and convenience of monthly payments.

“This ensures that everyone can have access to quality and affordable healthcare” added Jide-Aribaloye.

Also speaking at the launch Femi Kuti, chief product officer said health insurance is key to addressing challenges faced by health sector.

“It is atrocious that only 3 per cent of Nigerians are covered in the health insurance and the country even has more disease conditions than in more developed countries. Research shows that 50 per cent of families are at the risk of catastrophic financial situation, which means almost going bankrupt if they get a big enough health bill.

“Our focus is to help more Nigerians, get them enrolled in health insurance and access health care at a decent price” said Kuti.

According to Opeyemi Olumekun, chief operating officer, technology forms a crucial part of our business and operations.

“We are a Health Insurance company that acts like a technology company, using software, data science and telemedicine to make health insurance more affordable, easier to access and more of a delightful experience for our existing and prospective customers. Integrating technology into our operations also means that our entire customer experience support is top-notch and always available 24/7 via various channels.”

“Reliance HMO has an enviable mantra tagged “You Can Rely On Us,” and is focused on doing everything to ensure that the customer’s health insurance experience is delightful and seamless. Customers can also look forward to the 24-hour Reliance Help Centre where friendly and highly-trained agents are always available to provide support and deal with urgent inquiries” said Olumekun.

ANTHONIA OBOKOH