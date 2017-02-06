Renowned long distance coach hints Nigerian athletes on 2nd Lagos marathon

With less than six days to the 2ndAccess Bank Lagos City Marathon, Stephen Nuhu, a renowned long distance coach, has advised Nigerian athletes for the 42km race to run cautiously.

Nuhu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that Nigerian athletes should be tactical by running at their own pace.

“My advice to Nigerian athletes participating in the marathon is for them to run cautiously, I mention cautiously because they will want to keep pace with the East Africans. If they have been training seriously before the marathon, they do not need to overstretch themselves, stick to your planned pace.

“You don’t have to keep a fast pace like the East Africans from the beginning, starting too fast will burn a lot of your stored energy early in the race. And your legs will feel fatigued much sooner, there is no need to run the race like someone that wants to commit suicide because of the money involved,’’ he said.

Nuhu, who is based in Jos, Plateau, one of the best terrains for long distance training, said he was optimistic that a new national record would be achieved at the race.

“Nigerian athletes are getting closer to the international standard, so, I believe and hope that there will be a new national record,’’ he said.

He also said that he would be featuring no fewer than 20 athletes.

He expressed the hope that the likes of Philip Sharabutu, who came first among the Nigerian runners at the maiden edition in 2016 with 2:30:51, Eliya Pam’s time of 2:31:41 and Peter Maham’s time of 2:39:07 would better their times.

The race would be timed using the “Time Tronics Electronic Timing System and Chips/Tags will be attached to the race bib. The starting point is the National Stadium, Surulere, opposite Teslim Balogun Stadium, while the finish point will be in front of Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island and is scheduled for Feb. 11.