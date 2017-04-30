Reps adopts independent candidacy for forthcoming elections

‎The House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has approved independent candidacy to stand for elections in Nigeria.

The initiative, according to the lawmakers drawn from all the six geopolitical zones, will help in reducing the menace of imposition of candidates by various political parties.

The resolution was passed at the just-concluded retreat organised by the‎ Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) for members of the Ad-hoc committee, chaired by Yussuff Lasun.

After a robust debate on the clause contained in the amendment of the Electoral Act, the lawmakers drawn from all the geo-political zones unanimously agreed that there is need to test independent candidacy in our political space.

Addressing members after the retreat, Deputy Speaker also promised that National Assembly will give Nigerians an enviable Constitution.

The chairman stated that the bill would be considered at the plenary so as to have members’ inputs and further subject the clause for a robust debate.

Lasun who chaired the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee urged all the members to “take the final stage of the amendment process more serious so that National Assembly could give Nigerians a new constitution,” according to a statement issued by Wole Oladimeji, chief press secretary to the Deputy Speaker.

Lasun assured that the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee will meet the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in order to harmonize positions.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja