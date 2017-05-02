Reps ask FG to transmit national minimum wage bill

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the delay in the conclusion of ongoing negotiation between Federal Government, Employers and organised labour on the upward review of the N18,000 minimum wage.

The two labour centres: Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had demanded for N56,000 new minimum wage, in line with Constitutional requirement

Federal Government had set up a tripartite committee on minimum wage and palliative following the liberalisation of fuel pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS). the 17th May, 2016.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in his keynote address to workers who gathered at the May Day rally held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, pledged his administration’s resolve to “give expeditious consideration to the proposals contained in the Technical Committee’s report which was submitted to it on the 6th of April, 2017.

“Government will take the necessary steps to implement the final recommendation of the main government/labour committee as it relates to the setting up of the new national minimum wage committee and the needed palliatives in order to reduce the discomfort currently being experienced by the Nigerian working class, Buhari assured.

The lawmakers had during the robust debate on the motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Ezenwa Onyewuchi, emphasised the need for immediate review of the National Minimum Wage to reflect the current economic realities.

Onyewuchi who extolled the resilience, steadfastness and tenacity of Nigerian workers despite the current economic recession, argued that the May Day celebration was a commemoration of the achievements and general progress of labour movement.

The lawmakers who called for improved welfare package for the working class across the country, lamented that the economic recession had been hard on the average Nigerian worker with massive depreciation of workers purchasing power, job losses, unpaid salaries and benefits.

Onyewuchi pointed out that the resolve of the average Nigerian worker was being tested with the inability of government at all levels and private sector to address issues of workers welfare, under employment, casualisation, delayed salaries and pay-cuts.

In his contribution, Johnson Agbonayinma (PDP-Edo) frowned at the action of some State Governors who allegedly diverted the bail-out funds into their private accounts instead of using the money to pay workers salaries and pensions.

He, therefore, called on government to rise above rhetorics and do what was expected of them.

On his part, Wale Raji (APC-Lagos) said time had indeed come for the Minimum Wage Bill to be put in place in such a way that an average worker will have a sense of satisfaction.

Also speaking, Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) urged Government to be responsive and responsible by sending the new national minimum wage bill to the National Assembly without further delay.

In his remarks, Speaker Yakubu Dogara who also supported upward review of the current national minimum wage, noted that the Consumer Protection bill passed by the House when signed into law will improve the working condition of workers in the country.

While ruling, Dogara who referred the motion to the House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity for further legislative action, reiterated the House resolve towards encouraging Nigerian workers for better productivity.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja