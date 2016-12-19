Reps back upward review of N18,000 national minimum wage

… consultation on PIB ongoing

Leadership of the House of Representatives has pledged support for the proposed review of national minimum wage, whenever the issue is brought before the House.

Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader, who gave the assurance during the post-2016 Legislative session briefing held in Abuja, assured that the House was consulting with relevant stakeholders in the petroleum sector, organised private sector and civil society organisations on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The lawmaker, who acknowledged that the current N18,000 minimum wage was very low, assured Nigerian workers that the House “will never back away from any move to increase salaries of worker. That is the reason we’re here, whether government or private workers, we’re here because of the people. And I for one and I believe a lot of our members, if and when the issue comes on the floor, I doubt if there will be a dissenting voice.

“And we will begin to look at that viz- a viz inflation, unemployment. Personally, I believe wages are too low as we stand and I think something has to be done about it. And I think the House will be proactive in making that move.”

Recall that Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had in a joint memo transmitted to President Buhari unanimously demanded for upward review of the current N18,000 national minimum wage to N52,000.

But the 16-man tripartite committee comprising of government delegation led by Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), representatives of private sector employers and organised is yet to submit its report on palliative and the modalities for the upward review of the N18,000 national minimum wage.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, recently expressed displeasure over the refusal of two-thirds of the 36 state governments to pay arrears of salaries, removal of fuel subsidy on petroleum products, unofficial devaluation of naira occasioned by the fluctuations in foreign exchange due to poor financial policies and regulations, among others.

Gbajabiamila, who reiterated the commitment of the House towards improving the well-being of Nigerian workers, expressed optimism that none of the lawmakers will oppose the proposal for upward review of the current national minimum wage.

On the PIB, Gbajabiamila, who acknowledged that there are lot of interested parties in the bill, assured that the House on resumption from the Christmas and New Year break will present an acceptable regulatory framework that will serve he interests of Nigerians.

“We work as Committees, we work in little groups, that is how Legislature works all over the world, not until it is brought to the floor. We are having retreats and we are meeting stakeholders. The Senate has already started work and I what to assure that when we come back by January, we will present a bill that is satisfactory to all.

“You must understand that the oil industry is the main stay of our economy has many interests, both local and foreign but we want a bill that will serve one interest, the interest of Nigerians,” the Lagos lawmaker assured.

While reacting to the increase in the budgetary allocation to the Judiciary arm of Government from N70 billion to N100 billion in the 2017 budget proposal as announced by Mr. President, Gbajabiamila expressed optimism that the gesture was to curb corruption alongside ongoing anti-corruption crusade to rid the sector of graft.

“He (Buhari) singled out the judiciary perhaps because you all know what is happening within the judiciary, to show that the government is not only attacking corruption in the judiciary but also making life easier for the judges. May be that is why it was singled out,” the House leader noted.