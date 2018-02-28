Reps Committee begin probe of N350bn Solid Mineral Fund

The Ad-hoc committee investigating the utilization of N350 billion natural resources fund for the development of the solid mineral sector has flagged off its investigate public hearing.

Kamale Adamu, chairman of the Committee who spoke in Abuja, explained that the committee resolved to invite Kemi Adeosun, Ministers of Finance and her counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals Minerals as well as Accountant General of the Federation.

According to him, the two Ministers assist the Ad-hoc Committee to ascertain Federal Government’s investments and proceeds from solid minerals and steel development.

“The House through the committee also requires the cooperation of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Nigerian Customs, all other agencies under the federal Ministry of Solid Minerals and Steel,development, and all extractive Industries across the nation in order for the committee to achieve its mandate.”

The terms of reference of the committee include tracking the proceeds that accrued to the federal government through royalties, taxes, levies etc, as well as leakages from 2012 to 2017.

“It is my belief that the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara’s stewardship is very passionate on the improvement of the solid minerals sector as demonstrated by his visit to Ajaokuta Steel Company limited and also the dedication of Thursday, 1st March, 2018 for sectoral debate focusing on the steel sector.

“In this regard our selection therefore is a diligent and deliberate effort by the Honourable Speaker to achieve result in this sector,” Adamu said.

The lawmaker said the committee would try to work within the six weeks given it to achieve its mandate from the House, adding that in the execution of the assignment, the Committee has “unshaken resolve to uphold public trust above any sentiments and dispense firmness and justice to every stakeholder in this regard.”

