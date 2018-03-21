Reps to conduct forensic audit of multi-billion naira appropriated to Amnesty office

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, unveiled plans to conduct forensic audit of funds allocated to the Presidential Amnesty Office for Niger Delta ex-agitators, since its inception in June 25, 2009 by late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua to date.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion by Adamu Chika (APC-Niger), harped on the need to ensure accountability and efficiency of the programme.

In his lead debate, Chika said that the Office’s budget which ranged between N60 billion and N70 billion annually had in terms of implementation, been shrouded in secrecy.

The lawmaker argued that all may not have been well with the implementation of the programme’s budget, recalling that on November 1, 2017, “hundreds of ex-agitators stormed the National Assembly to protest the non-payment of their stipends and other allowances spanning several months.”

He said that allegations of corruption and ineptitude have always been rife against the amnesty programme since inception.

According to him, this resulted in hitches in the implementation, especially on the failure to pay outstanding allowances to the ex-militants, reported to have amounted to several billions of naira.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme Office has been enmeshed in several allegations of financial impropriety and other acts that are allegedly detrimental to the objectives if the programme and the ex-agitators are at the receiving end.

“Few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari relieved the coordinator of the programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boro (rtd) of his duties on the heels of allegations of mismanagement of funds by the office under his watch.

“The House is again aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Security Adviser to carry out investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date, covering only three out of nine year existence of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Office,” Chika said.

While ruling, Speaker Yakubu Dogara mandated the House Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to conduct comprehensive investigation into the utilisation of funds appropriated to the Amnesty Office as well as the impact assessment of the programme on the ex-agitators, and report back its findings for further legislative action.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja