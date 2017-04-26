Reps confirm BusinessDay story on probe of N13bn recovered from Ikoyi residence

The resolution passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday to conduct independent investigation into the N13 billion cash recovered from Osborne Towers, Ikoyi-Lagos confirmed BusinessDay’s report published on Monday, 24th April, 2017.

The report was titled: “Reps to conduct independent probe on $43.4m warehoused in Osborne Towers …as uncertainty heightens over passage of 2017 budget.”

Operatives of EconomIc and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) led by Ibrahim Magu, EFCC chairman, had on 12th April, 2017 combed the 7-floor apartment when the money was warehoused following a tip-off by a Whistle-Blower.

The House resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Babatunde Kolawole (APC-Ondo) stressed the need for the House to exercise its investigative power as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

To this end, the House mandated its committee on national intelligence to investigate the matter and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

Other lawmakers who spoke in favour of the motion include: Saheed Fijabi (APC-Oyo) and Aminu Jaji, frowned at the controversies trailing the recovered fund.

In his lead debate, Kolawole emphasised the need for the House to conduct independent investigation into the allegation with the view to ascertain the true owner of the $42 million, £47,000 and N23 million totaling over N13 billion recovered by EFCC at a luxury apartment at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, allegedly belonging to the former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party and also former Governor of Bauchi State.

“The House is aware that there has been counter claims on the actual ownership of the money suspected to be proceeds of crime or intended for money laundering or electioneering purposes.

“The House is also aware that the Director General of the NIA, Ayodele Oke claimed that the money belonged to the NIA and was approved by the previous administration for a covet operation of the NIA,” he said.

The lawmaker said there is “the need for a thorough investigation of the matter in order to ascertain the source of the money given the claims on its ownership and purpose and also the damaging effects it is having on the anti- corruption drive of the government.”

He posited that despite of the investigative committee set up by the President, the National Assembly ought to get to the root of the issue as it appropriates for the Agency and has the power to oversight it as well.

In a swift reaction, Simon Arabo (PDP-Kaduna) who urged the House to tread with caution noted that the National Securities Act and National Intelligence Agency Instrument preclude the audit of NIA.

While urging the House to assign the investigation to the standing committee oversighting NIA, argued that opening up the investigation to an Ad-hoc might not be the best idea as some of the operations might be “mean, nasty and dirty.”