Reps: Court adjourns Jibrin’s suit on 180 legislative days suspension

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has adjourned hearing of the suit filed by Abdulmumin Jibrin, former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation to quash the suspension imposed on him by the House of Representatives.

Jibrin (APC-Kano), was suspended on Wednesday, 28th September, 2016 for 180 legislative days, in line with the recommendations of the report of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileged chaired by Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta).

The House resolution came on the heel of allegations bothering on budget padding of 2016 Appropriation bill, leveled against some principal officers of the House.

He (Jibrin) was subsequently removed as chairman, House Committee on Appropriations.

According to a statement issued by Turaki Hassan, Special Adviser on Media to Speaker Yakubu Dogara on Friday, the suit filed by Honourable Jibrin to challenge his suspension from the House of Representatives was rejected by the Federal High Court due to the existence of an appeal on the same matter which is pending at the Supreme Court.

Femi Falana, Counsel to Jibrin, had argued that the High Court should disregard the appeal pending at the Supreme Court over the issue of joinder of some members of the House to the action.

However, counsel to the House of Representatives drew the attention of the court to the pendency of the appeal before the Supreme Court and urged the Court not to proceed with the case as according to him, Chief Falana was trying to set the lower court in collusion with the apex court of the land.

In his ruling, Justice John Tsoho said that however the manner the information about the appeal before the Supreme Court gets to him, he will not continue with the case until the matter is dispensed with by the apex court.

It would be recalled that Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin had, in 2017, commenced Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/812/2016 to challenge his suspension from the House.

Similarly, some individuals who identified themselves as his constituents, also commenced separate a action with Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/796/ 2016 seeking nullification of his suspension.

When both matters came up on the 10th January, 2018, the Federal High Court maintained that in the case of the suit filed by Honourable Jibrin, it would respect the Supreme Court and await its decision on the joinder to the suit of Honourable Ossai Nicholas Ossai and Honourable Orker–Jev Emmanuel Yisa, who said their characters were impugned by accusations made by Honourable Jibrin.

On the related suit filed by three members of Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, the Court struck out the suit for lacking in substance and want of diligent prosecution.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja