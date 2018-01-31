Reps give 24-hour ultimatum to Surveyour General to re-present 2018 budget

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Works has issued a 24 hour ultimatum to the Surveyour General of the Federation (SGF) to re-present details of the 2018 budget estimate.

Toby Okechukwu, who chaired the 2017/2018 budget defence session issued the directive, sequel to various discrepancies observed in the documents presented to the Committee.

Speaking earlier on the 2017 budget implementation, Ebisintei Awudu, Surveyor General to the Federation, explained that out of total sum of N8,174,985,837 approved for capital expenditure, the sum of N3.2 billion was released so far, leaving the balance of over N4.8 billion.

“The capital expenditure was N8,174,985,837 out of which N3.2 billion was released representing 37.7 percent.

“The expenditure was N2.32 billion and N2.1 billion was released representing 69 percent and personnel was N920 million, the sum of N604 million was released representing 65.9 percent,” Awudu informed the Committee.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for employing 120 fresh Surveyors into the agency and eight Engineers out which 89 had already resumed duties.

While responding to the lawmakers’ observations, Awudu who apologised for the discrepancies, said: “it was a mix up that could be re-structured and re-presented on Thursday.”

In his intervention, Ajibola Famurewa (APC-Osun) had expressed concern over some discrepancies observed in the sub-heads proposed.

While ruling on the observations made by the Committee, Okechukwu who argued that the presentation was at variance with the executive summary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s budget estimates for 2018, mandated the Surveyour General of the Federation to tidy up the report for a fresh presentation.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja