Reps give lead to submission of memorandum on Ajaokuta steel

The House of Representatives on Friday urged Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel and all concerned Nigerians to channel all their submissions to the Adhoc Committee on Ajaokuta Steel company Limited.

Abdulrazak Namdas, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity stated this while reacting to a press statement credited to the Minister in which he denied allegation on the appointment of transactional adviser for the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“According to the statement, the process for the appointment of a transaction adviser is on, but cannot be completed until it gets the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and as such, no one has been hired.

“However, the House of Representatives stands by its position which was repeatedly acknowledged publicly in the past by Mr Fayemi (See Punch Newspaper Report of 8 May 2017) that Greenwich Trust Limited has been acting in the capacity of transaction adviser for Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“As representatives of the Nigerian people, the House of Representatives has set up an Ad Hoc Committee to unravel the issues surrounding the renewed bid to illegally concession Ajaokuta Steel through the back door, by Mr Fayemi.

“If Mr Fayemi claims that no one has been hired as transaction adviser, is he also repudiating his press conference of last week on the appointment of internationally discredited and compromised PriceWaterhouseCoopers to undertake an audit of Ajaokuta Steel without due process?

“On whose authority is Greenwich Trust Limited acting on Ajaokuta including coming up with a report on the possible options open to government to reactivate the steel complex?

“Nigerians will not be fooled, deceived or hoodwinked on this matter because how do you explain that a company which has not yet been appointed started work and even submitted a report based on which decisions relating to the future of Ajaokuta steel are being made?

“Is this not a clear case of abuse of office? For avoidance of doubt, the House of Representatives will continue in its resolve to ensure that Ajaokuta Steel Company is completed in the national interest.

“In any case, any information or suggestion from the Ministry or Mr Kayode Fayemi or any stakeholder should now be channeled to the House Ad hoc Committee on Ajaokuta Steel Complex, charged with responsibility of investigating the issues and not through press releases or press conferences,” Namdas said in te statement.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja