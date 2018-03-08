Reps kick start process for overriding President Buhari

The leadership of House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to compile the list of unassented bills transmitted by the National Assembly transmitted to President Muhammadu , since June 2015.

The resolution came on the heel of a motion sponsored by Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions during plenary session.

Some concerned lawmakers including Senators had recently expressed concerns over President Buhari’s resolve to decline assent to some critical legislative frameworks that could reduce the high rate of employment, such as Nigerian Peace Corps and appealed to him to reconsider his decision.

To this end, Speaker Yakubu Dogara who presided over the plenary session, mandated Emmanuel Orker-Jev, Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, to compile the bills and forward it to the floor for members to look at them and decide whether to override Buhari’s veto on them.

Earlier, Nkem-Abonta, who complained that several bills passed and forwarded to Buhari were neither signed into law nor returned to the National Assembly in line with extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and House Rules, which stipulates that there “shall” be communication from the President to the National Assembly on such bills within 30 days of their passage.

Abonta, a legal luminary, further observed that where the President withholds his assent, the National Assembly still reserved the Constituional power to accept his reasons for withholding assent or proceed to override his veto, hence advocated that section 58 of the 1999 Constitution should be invoked in respect of the bills.

Section 58 (1-5) read, “(1) The power of the National Assembly to make laws shall be exercised by bills passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives and, except as otherwise provided, by Subsection (5) of this section, assented to by the President.

“(2) A bill may originate in either the Senate or the House of Representatives and shall not become law unless it has been passed and, except as otherwise provided by this section and Section 59 of this Constitution, assented to in accordance with the provisions of this section.

The Orker-Jev committee is expected to submit the report to the House before the House proceed on Easter break, BusinessDay investigation gathered.

