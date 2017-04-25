Reps mourn death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, adjourn plenary

The leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara, has paid a condolence visit to the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki and the leadership of the Senate over the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who passed on over the weekend.

Dogara, said while expressing sadness over the sudden demise of the late senator, that he will be remembered for his legacies, especially for his dedication to the betterment of the common man.

Speaking during the condolence visit at the office of the Senate President, he also offered condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Osun State and the immediate family of the deceased, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dogara who mourned the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, described him as a man “whose major preoccupation was the problem of the common man.

“We were rudely shocked by the sudden, very sudden departure of this great Nigerian who has contributed immensely to his home state Osun, and the development of this country as a whole.

“On behalf of members of the House of Representatives, we have come to offer our sincere condolences and we pray that God condoles the government of this country ably led by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, the Senate leadership, all the members of the Senate, the entire National Assembly community, the government and people of Osun State, his immediate family, which will of course, miss him most and we pray that God will forgive his sins and grant his soul eternal rest,” the Speaker prayed.

Speaking earlier when he addressed newsmen after signing the condolence register in front of the Senate chamber, Dogara said the late Senator will be remembered for the legacies he left behind.

The Speaker added, “In this case, personally, I can say that I was rudely shocked by the sudden departure of this great man, an icon, and as you have heard from many of my colleagues who knew him, who played politics with him and who payed tribute to him on the floor of the House, you now know his legacies that he left behind when he was with us.

“As we mourn him, we will continue to remember those legacies and be inspired by them; the legacies that he left behind, the legacies that survives him and the lessons we are learning from this is how sudden one’s departure can be from this earth that is limited by time into timelessness and when we exit this world, what speaks for you are the legacies you left behind, the good deeds you do. So that therefore means that we should rededicate ourselves, recommit ourselves to doing good for mankind.”

At plenary, Mojeed Alabi, lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State, who notified the House of the demise of the former Osun State Governor described his passage a great loss to the country.

Alabi who became ternary-eyed during his eulogy, said though Adeleke was elected as governor at 37 and didn’t complete his tenure due to the Abacha coup, argued that Adeleke’s achievements ensured that he became “a constant factor in the state of Osun and Nigeria at large”.

On his part, Yussuff Lasun, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, described the łate senator as a trailblazer who towered above others in the field of politics, business and in philanthropy.

“Adeleke was the son of a former senator, who became governor at an age many of his contemporaries where still trying to find their way in life. He later was elected as a senator. He therefore didn’t betray the legacy left behind by his father, Senator Ayoola Adeleke,” the Deputy Speaker said.

Lasun who recalled that four months back, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State chapter executive had ordered him and the late senator to stop all forms of campaigns for governorship of his state, however said Adeleke’s style of politics led to his remaining cordial with him and the entire Yussuff family.

On her part, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha posited that Adeleke’s death was also being felt in Abia State where his mother hailed from.

Onyejeocha who disclosed that she performed the compulsory National Youth Service year as a protocol staff in office of the Osun State governor when the late senator was in office, maintained that he lived for improving the lot of the poor.

Chairman House Committee on Capital Market, Tajudeen Yusuf said Adeleke as his counterpart in the Senate displayed uncommon team spirit and was always cooperative in seeing to legislative interventions to make Nigeria’s capital market more competitive.

