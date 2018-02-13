Reps parley US Envoy on repatriation of stolen funds

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for the support of United States of America towards repatriation proceeds of crime for the development of Nigeria.

Johnson Agbonayinma, chairman, House (Special) Committee on Nigerian-United States Relation/Inter-Parliamentary during an interactive session with Stuart Symington, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria.

“Our dear country abounds with human and natural resources saddled with her own peculiar challenges. As Nigerians, majority of us have determined to see our country work and take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“We as a people seek the support of all our friends and nations to assist us get there.

“We ask for your support Mr. Ambassador on the repatriation of our stolen wealth stashed in the United States by corrupt persons, these are proceeds of crime and they should be brought back for the development of our country.

“Nigeria continually seek the support of the United States and other friendly countries to overcome the vices that pulls our nation down. Majority of our citizenry yearn for one united country, devoid of sectionalism and nepotism, built on equity and justice,” the Edo lawmaker urged.

Agbonayinma who underlined the close bilateral relationship ties between the two countries in the areas of economy, public health, peace and security, democracy and rule of law, also applauded US contribution towards conflict management, civic and political engagement band improved electoral administration.

“This visit is timely and will further strengthen the harmonious relationship that exist between the Embassy and the National Assembly. There are mutual areas of concern your visit will help to address which are fundamental to our two great democracies.

“The greatness of the United States is in its diversity and African-American has continued to be productive citizens of the US, Nigerian-American have successfully integrated into many areas of American Society and can be found as leaders in sports, media, medicine, law, academia and movies,” he noted.