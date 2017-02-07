Reps probe $9.159bn forex sale on petroleum products

… query OICs on sale of forex to CBN, oil marketers

… meet Kachikwu, Emefiele, others today

Facts emerged on Monday that out of the total sum of $34.941 billion worth of foreign exchange sold by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the sum of $10 billion was sold to oil marketers for the importation of petroleum products between 2015 and January 2017.

Breakdown of the forex sold showed that out of the $22,095,325,911.46 sold in 2015, $6,159,251,544.19 (representing 27.9%) was sold to oil marketers.

From the total sum of $12,159,208,118.66 sold in 2016, oil marketers obtained $2,734,059,809.51 (22.5%) between January and June, and December 2016, respectively, while the sum of $179,173,439.23 (26.1%) out of total sum of $687,259,802.47 sold to oil marketers in January 2017, according to document obtained by BusinessDay.

The information was contained in a document presented to the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the review of pump price, chaired by Nnana Igbokwe, who requested for list of beneficiaries of forex sold between January 2015 to date, the banks through which the forex passed through.

The lawmakers also requested for the legal framework that authorised the IOCs to operate as financial institutions to sell forex to petroleum organisations and individuals as well as CBN.

The apex bank as also been asked to produce criteria for eligibility to obtain forex and all necessary records to support the transactions and sales to the organisations.

This followed the series of complain by the oil marketers including: MOMAN and IPMAN of inability to access forex for importation of petroleum products into the country.

The lawmakers also queried the rationale behind the $1,099,913,218.51 sold in June 2016, against previous months.

While responding to questions on the transaction, Alvan Ikoku, director, CBN’s Financial Market Department, said the apex bank had an agreement with the International Oil Companies (OICs) to sell forex directly to oil marketers between June and November 2016.

He however noted that the apex bank resolved to buy forex directly from the IOCs since the oil marketers could not afford it, as it was no longer economical for the oil marketers to buy because of the hike in the price of crude oil, adding that “the arrangement has not formally stopped.”

Ikoku, who confirmed earlier that the apex bank sold forex directly to deposit banks that later distribute to oil marketers, noted that most of the fraud and malpractices were committed at the point of forex collection.

At present, he noted that the IOCs sell directly to CBN which in return distribute to the oil marketers at between N304.50/$1 and N305/$1 at interbank rate and 1 percent commission.

On the huge differential in the forex sold in June 2016 and previous five months, Ikoku explained that the apex bank cleared the backlog of forex demand by the oil marketers within the month of June 2016.

Worried by the intermediary role played by the apex bank, the Committee resolved to summon Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor to appear on Tuesday to shed light on the beneficiaries of the forex sold by the apex bank as well as justify the rationale behind the role of the IOCs to engage in trading of legal tender.

In his response, Ikoku, who argued that “foreign exchange can be traded under certain circumstances,” however, noted that there was need for him to consult with the CBN Legal Department to clarify the issue.”

He maintained that the CBN’s Financial Market Department was not fully informed of the transactions, “we are just being informed.”