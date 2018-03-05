Reps probe disbursement of N23bn allowance to Federal University staff

The House of Representatives on Monday flagged off investigation into the disbursement of N23 billion released by Federal Government to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Aminu Suleiman, chairman, House Committee who presided over the investigate public hearing which lasted three hours, requested for the breakdown of the disbursement.

He observed that the lingering crisis between the staff of federal universities strike also affects the polytechnics and colleges of education.

In his submission, Samson Ugwoke, chairman, Joint Action Committee of the three nonacademic unions of Universities who confirmed the release of the N23 billion, noted that the committee set up to oversee the disbursement of the fund, approved 89% for ASUU and 11% for the non academic staff unions.

He however noted that University of Ilorin and University of Nigeria, Nsukka did not benefit, while University of Lagos got the least allocation.

He however that the Minister and Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Education had at a meeting held on the 19th September, 2017/admitted that ASUU hijacked the process of distribution of the fund, hence promised to mop-up money for the three nonacademic staff unions, with an appeal to the unions to call-off the industrial action.

Speaking earlier, Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC) argued that most of the demands in 2009 agreement are not implementable as most of the demands are not clear.

According to him, the agreement contained “so many combustible that when touched will explode,” adding that the “infighting among the four unions will spell doom for the system because students will suffer.”

While reacting to the submissions, Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Education however noted that payments were made by the Accountant General to the Federal Universities, adding that “it is just that more of the staff that benefitted belong to ASUU.

“Although the time the N23 billion was released it was addressing ASUU strike, but when the money came, the ministry insisted that other unions should be carried along.”

He however assured that the next fund that will be released soon by Federal Government will be basically released to the non-academic staff in the universities.

Echono who confirmed that logistics are being worked out to ensure timely payment of the allowances, however declined to disclosed details of the amount to be released and time.

While ruling, Suleiman Aminu, who presided over the sessions urged the three striking non-academic staff unions to suspend the nationwide strike while negotiation continues.

He also tasked relevant authorities responsible for the release of the funds to expedite action.

He explained that the Committee intend to ensure five years uninterrupted academic session in the Nigeria’s tertiary education, just as he unveiled plans to convey stakeholders’ retreat on the 2009 agreement with the view to sort out grey areas.

Aminu also directed officials of the Ministry and leadership of the protesting unions to convey another meeting in the National Assembly on Tuesday, 6th February, 2018, with the view to work out a position paper for the unions to present to their members at the JAC meeting.



