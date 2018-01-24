Reps propose 3 year jail term for convicted bankrupt citizen

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday proposed three year jail term for anyone convicted as bankrupt and insolvent by his creditor in Nigeria.

According to Section 245(1) anyone who “attempts or makes preparation to leave Nigeria and take with him, any part of his property to the amount of N60,000 or upwards, which ought by law to be divided amongst his creditors, after filing of a petition against him or within six months before the filing of the petition.

The bill further specified that such person commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of N300,000 or one year, or on conviction on indictment, to a fine of N600,000 or three years imprisonment or both.

The recommendation was contained in the report of the joint Senate and House conference committee report on the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, 2017, which was adopted at the Committee of the Whole, chaired by Yussuff Lasun, deputy Speaker.

The bill seeks to make provision for corporate and individual insolvency and rehabilitation of insolvent debtor as well as create the office of the Supervisor of Insolvency and for other related matters.

The report was jointly considered by the Senate and House Committee on Banking and Currency, which met on Wednesday, 7th June, 2017, unanimously reached compromise on the provisions of the bill.

According to the legislation, “a debtor commits an act of bankruptcy where the debtor diposes of any items of plant or machinery funded by the creditor in parts or wholly, where such items are collateral or part thereof without prior notice and expresses agreement of the creditor; relocated his business from a known address without prior notification of the crsitor with the intention of avoiding his obligation.”

The bill also provides that where inter-pleader proceedings have been instituted in respect of the property seized, the time elapsing between the date at which the proceedings were instituted and the date at which the proceedings are finally disposed of settled or abandoned shall not be taken into account in calculating the period of 21 days.

Section 5 also provides that a legal practitioner must attest to the petition.

As stipulated in section 267 of the bill, the Minister is expected to generally give effect to the regulations.

Sequel to the adoption of the recommendations of the report, the bill is expected to be listed for Third reading at the next legislative day.

The clean copy of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency (amendment), 2017 bill is expected to be transmitted to the Presidency for assent.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja