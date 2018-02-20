Reps query NEMA boss over N9.6bn Libya returnees’ fund

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The House of Representatives committee on emergency and disaster management on Tuesday queried the utilisation of N9.6 billion spent by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), drawn from Service Wide Votes and rehabilitation of Libya returnees.

A breakdown of the funds to be accounted for include: N8 billion released from the service wide votes; money drawn from the ecological funds, as well as N1.6 billion approved for resettlement of Nigerian returnees who were evacuated from Libya.

The Committee passed the resolution during the 2017/2018 budget defence of NEMA, which was presented by Mustapha Maihaja, NEMA Director General.

The lawmakers observed that out of total sum of N1.6 billion released to NEMA, only N1.8 million was utilized, leaving the balance of over N1.42 billion largely unaccounted for.

Ali Isah, Vice chairman of the committee, observed that all the “documents submitted by the agency contradicted his (DG’s) explanations and he could not account for how the money was expended.”

According to the committee, the director general could not convince lawmakers about how N8 billion from the service wide votes was utilised by the agency, adding that ecological funds were also not accounted for.

Members of the committee claimed that while there were documents showing that NEMA had received funds from the service wide votes, the director general was denying that he has received anything from the government.

Consequently, the committee directed the director general to reappear before it on Thursday with all documents to back up his claims.

“You are expected to come along with the 2018 budget proposal for the agency and details of how the 2017 appropriation was utilised. We will not condone misappropriation or misuse of government funds, especially at this time when many Nigerians are suffering”, Isah had ruled.

In his response, the director general told the committee that no money was misappropriated at the agency under his leadership, insisting that they had documents covering all expenses undertaken by the agency.

On the 2018 budget proposal, Maihaja explained that the letter inviting him to the interaction did not indicate whether he was to defend the budget.