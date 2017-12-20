Reps say multiple road blocks aiding armed robbery on major highways

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the removal of multiple security check points across the country, particularly in the South East region with a view to facilitating free flow of traffic.

The lawmakers who spoke during the debate on the motion under matters of urgent public importance, sponsored by Obinna Chidoka (PDP-Anambra) alleged that the indiscriminate road blocks mounted by officers of the Nigeria Police, pave way for armed robbers to inflict terror on unsuspecting Nigerians on the highway.

To this end, the House urged security agencies to collaborate with one another in the discharge of their responsibilities and avoid dissipation of resources as exemplified by the multiple make-shift road blocks.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke in favour of the motion are: Yakubu Barde, Diri Douye called for immediate removal of the road blocks in the bid to bring succour to motorists.

In his lead debate, Chidoka alleged that the multiple road blocks were causing unnecessary traffic congestion and hardship to road users.

According to him, these security checkpoints with used tires, timber and metal barricades are often abandoned on the highways which create hazards for unsuspecting motorists and other road users, especially at night.

“In some cases, the abandoned make-shift road blocks and checkpoints are reportedly used by armed robbers who rob and terrorize road users at odd hours.

“In most cases these roadblocks are only two or three kilometres apart with one clearly visible from the other,’’ Chidoka added.

While calling on the Federal Road Safety Corps to remove all the abandoned vehicles obstructing free flow of traffic on the highways, Chidoka who doubles as chairman, House Committee on Environment tasked the Commission to position ambulances and towing vehicles at major intersections to provide assist accident victims.

In his remarks, Yakubu Bade, Minority Whip, underlined the need for security agencies to deploy modern technology in searching motorists.

According to him, this manual stop and search style is obsolete and in many occasions motorists are harassed and intimidated.

On his part, Diri Douye (PDP-Bayelsa) lamented that the roadblocks are too many that you get confused and ask if actually we are in a democracy or in the military era.

“The level of extortion and militarisation in our democracy leaves much to be worried about. Security agencies should interface with necessary committees of the house to fashion out ways on how to effectively protect people plying the highways without intimidating them,” Douye said.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja