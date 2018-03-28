Reps seek adequate funding of research development in oil & gas industry

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for provision of two percent of annual budgets of Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Petroleum Technology Development Fund and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for research programmes in petroleum technology, and facilities in Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta state.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Daniel Reyenieju (PDP-Delta), who emphasized the need to boost research development in the oil and gas industry.

In his lead debate, Reyenieju stated that the institute is a large one which caters for a large cache of individuals from different parts of the country.

He stated that it was in the best interest of the institute to have all its technological needs meeting international standards and on site, and not to depend on technology transfer.

“The House notes that the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State enabling Act was passed in 2017.

“The House also notes that the Federal University of Petroleum Resources which is the first in Africa and sixth in the world was set up with the core mandate of producing skilled personnel with the capability to understand, use and adapt existing technology, improve on and develop new ones.

“The House further notes that this specialized University is the Federal Government’s deliberate effort to strengthen capacity in science and technology with special focus on petroleum resources and other allied sectors in the Niger Delta Region.

“The House is aware that Section 9 (2), (3) and (4) of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (Establishment) Act 2017 provides that the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Petroleum Technology Development Fund and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) shall provide two per cent of their annual budgets for research programmes in petroleum technology, and facilities in the university.

“Petroleum Technology Development Fund shall contribute at least two percent of its gross revenues for the academic and infrastructural development of the university. The general fund shall be applied for the purpose of the university.”

“The House is concerned that paucity of funds will hinder the capacity of the University to conduct researches that will impact positively on the oil and gas industry which in turn relates to low specialized students’ enrolment.

“The House is worried that if the annual remittance is not given the budgetary attention as envisaged under the Act, it will continue to reduce Nigeria’s locally trained human capacity in the oil and gas industry,” Reyenieju stated.

To this end, the House mandated the Committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Tertiary Education and Services, Finance and Local Content to ensure that the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Petroleum Technology Development Fund and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to provide two percent of their annual budgets to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun in the 2018 Appropriations estimates.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja