Reps task security chiefs to smoke out kidnappers, pirates along Bayelsa waterways

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Thursday, urged Security Chiefs to end the activities of kidnappers and sea pirates along waterways in Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State.

The resolution was passed in response to a motion on need to take urgent steps against sea piracy and kidnapping in the area, sponsored by Sodaguwo Festus-Omoni (PDP-Bayelsa).

In his lead debate, Festus-Omoni expressed concern over the unabated cases of sea piracy, kidnapping and other related crimes along the waterways and towns in within his federal constituency.

She added that lives and valuable property have been lost due to the activities of these criminals.

“In recent past, sea pirates unleashed mayhem at different locations and towns in Ogbia federal constituency, especially in Anyama, Ogbia town and other villages.

“These unwholesome attacks which were reported in both electronic and print media are perpetrated in broad daylight while some in cover of darkness.

“Survivors are currently receiving treatment from various degrees of sustained bullet wounds in various medical outfits,” the lawmaker observed.

Festus-Omoni who called for immediate intervention of authorities of the security agencies, argued that criminals were still operating freely and without effective challenge from the law enforcement agencies as police stations close work once it is 7:30pm.

Festus-Omoni emphasised that if the criminals were not checked, more lives will be decimated and valuable properties will continue to be destroyed.

To this end, the House urged the Chiefs of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Inspector General of Police to deploy personnel to beef up security in Ogbia federal constituency especially along the waterways.

While ruling, Speaker Yakubu Dogara mandated the joint Committees on Army, Navy, Police and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja