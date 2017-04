…as lawmakers narrate ordeal over indiscriminate invasion of residences by EFCC operatives National Assembly is set for another showdown with the Executive over alleged carting away of the report on the 2017 Appropriation bill from the residence of Senator Danjuma Goje, chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation on the 20th April, 2017. The lawmakers alleged that…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.