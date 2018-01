Airline operators and passengers can now heave a sigh of relief as 14 airports across the country have been equipped with Category 11 instrument landing systems, which will enable airlines land and take-off during low visibility. The airports now having ILS Cat II Approach and Landing Minima include Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Ilorin,…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.