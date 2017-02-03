Return of IDPs to their communities indicates victory against terror- Senate leader

The Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday said the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their communities was an indication of government winning the war against insurgency.

He made the remark in Katarko Village, Yobe, while fielding questions from newsmen.

Lawan, who led a Federal Government National Logistics Committee to hand over food and non-food items to Yobe Government said “the peace gained and return of the IDPs to their communities meant victory”.

He said the 2017 budget had provision for reconstruction of private and public structures destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

” President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has great concern for the plight of victims of insurgency in the North-East and has made provisions to assist them; that is why we are here today to hand over these materials,” he said.

He commended Yobe Government for its transparency in distribution of materials donated by the Federal Government and other humanitarian organizations.

In his remark,Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, commended the Federal Government for the show of concern and support to the state.

Gaidam, who was represented by his deputy, Abubakar Aliyu, solicited for building materials as the state had started making progress in resettling the displaced persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the logistics committee, which is coordinated by the Nigeria Customs Service, delivered rice, vegetable oil, shoes, clothes and other items.