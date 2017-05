Osinbajo Panel: Report will be made public in due course- Presidency The Presidency has urged Nigerians to be patient with the Presidential Panel that investigated the... Exclusives May 21st, 2017 in

I will resign if Nigeria keeps importing fuel by 2019- Kachikwu The Minister of State for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu has said that he would resign his... Exclusives May 21st, 2017 in

Oil workers suspend strike action A Nigerian labour union that had called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the... Exclusives May 21st, 2017 in

FG, States, LGs, share N1.41trn from Federation account The Federal Government, the 36 states and their local government areas have so far shared N1.4... Exclusives May 21st, 2017 in