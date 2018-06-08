Risk of leaving goitre disorder untreated

Goiter disorder is more common among women compared to men. It is also more likely to occur in people after the age of 40, who are more likely to have thyroid disorders. But in Nigeria today, women in their mid-30s are already suffering from the disease, say experts.

The most common cause of goiter worldwide is iodine deficiency in the diet.

Goiter is an abnormal enlargement of thyroid gland, a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck just below the Adam’s apple. Although goiters are usually painless, a large goitre can cause a cough and make it difficult for you to swallow or breathe.

Goitre is a noncancerous enlargement of the thyroid gland. It is one out of the four common disorders of the thyroid, which are Hashimoto’s disease, Graves’ disease, goiter, and thyroid nodules.

Uzoma Onuoha, a gynaecologist at the Federal Medical Centre Keffi, said goiter could sometimes occur when thyroid gland produced too much thyroid hormone (hyperthyroidism), adding that it could also result from an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism).

“Leaving the disease untreated, the hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism can cause irregular periods in women and lower sperm counts in men, which can eventually cause problems getting pregnant. However, it could also result to other medical problems such as fatigue, weight loss, irritability, sweating, eye defect, loss of hair and trouble sleeping,” said Onuoha.

Similarly, Bayo sekumade, president of resident doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), said the under functioning and over functioning thyroid could lead to infertility, weakness and death if more complicated with under- functioning hormones.

“It is important people should be evaluated to know their thyroid functions. Blood tests will reveal the levels of thyroid hormone, many people are coming up with the disease,” added sekumade.

According to researchers’ estimate, goitre affects 200 million of the 800 million people who are iodine-deficient worldwide.

It can affect anyone at any age, especially in areas of the world where foods rich in iodine are in short supply.

Not all goitres cause signs and symptoms. When signs and symptoms do occur, they may include visible swelling at the base of the neck that may be particularly obvious when you shave or put on makeup, tight feeling in your throat, coughing, hoarseness, difficulty breathing, difficulty swallowing.

ANTHONIA OBOKOH