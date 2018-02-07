Rivers to employ indigenes fresh from medical school

Rivers State medical students who served in the state would all be employed after their houseman-ship. The governor, Nyesom Wike, stated that the state government would employ the young Rivers doctors to work at new medical facilities that would come on stream this year.

Speaking during a meeting with house officers of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday , Governor Wike assured the house officers that they would be retained after their internship.

The Wike administration would complete the Mother and Child Hospital, Bori General Hospital, Degema Zonal Hospital, and Okehi Zonal Hospital this year.

He said: “We must start employing our doctors after they complete their internship. This has nothing to do with the economy. I thank God that we have this opportunity to employ you after your internship.”

The governor stated that his administration would assist the house officers to carry out their voluntary medical outreach to less privileged persons.

The governor said the state would continue to invest in healthcare programmes as a means to building the health infrastructure of the state.

The governor thanked the house officers for coming forward to appreciate him for approving and funding their internship.

Leader of the house officers of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, Woha Boobondah, thanked Wike for giving them the opportunity for their internship.